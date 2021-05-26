Abandoned Church Fire in Carter County

An early Tuesday morning fire destroyed an abandoned church in Carter County, Kentucky. A passerby called in the fire on Oak Hill Circle in around 12:30 a.m. The church is off Route 60 near the Carter County line. Olive Hill Fire Chief says the fire was fully involved and the church partially collapsed when crews arrived. The fire was put out in about an hour. No firefighters were hurt. The investigation into a cause has been turned over to police.