Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carter County, KY

Abandoned Church Fire in Carter County

By aleighaslone21
q95fm.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn early Tuesday morning fire destroyed an abandoned church in Carter County, Kentucky. A passerby called in the fire on Oak Hill Circle in around 12:30 a.m. The church is off Route 60 near the Carter County line. Olive Hill Fire Chief says the fire was fully involved and the church partially collapsed when crews arrived. The fire was put out in about an hour. No firefighters were hurt. The investigation into a cause has been turned over to police.

www.q95fm.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carter County, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#County Line#County Police#Police Chief#Fire Chief#Crews#Oak Hill Circle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Carter County, KYPosted by
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

1 new case in Carter

The Carter County Health Department listed one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the county’s tally to 2,239 — 2,190 have recovered and 33 have died after having tested positive. The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced four new cases from May 7-10. There have been 1,430 confirmed cases...