In anticipation of in-person events and activities, here is a list of important dates and events for the start of Binghamton University’s return to a “normal semester.”. Residence halls will open to new students at 9 a.m., welcoming you into your new home. With a few days until classes start, take this time to settle in, explore campus and meet your resident assistants (RAs) and roommates. Check out the buildings where your classes will take place and be sure to purchase any books you need so you are ready for the first day of classes.