GOP state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita announces bid for Arizona secretary of state
State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita announced Wednesday that she will seek the Republican nomination for secretary of state in 2022. The chair of the Senate Government Committee, the Scottsdale lawmaker already is near the center of the raging battle over election law in Arizona. The race could vault Ugenti-Rita into the role of Arizona’s top election official and make her second in line to the governor.roselawgroupreporter.com