Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Quick Tips: Swim Safety

townofsurfsidefl.gov
 14 days ago

Taking a trip to the beach? It's important to keep a few things in mind before you hit the sand. Check out the video from Town of Surfside Aquatics Supervisor Liz Hopkins for some quick tips to stay safe during your visit to the beach!

www.townofsurfsidefl.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Town Of Surfside Aquatics#Surfside#Video#Mind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportswebbweekly.com

Simple Safety Tips for Water Sports Enthusiasts

Bodies of water like lakes, rivers and oceans often elicit fond memories of fun times spent under the sun. Safety should always be a priority when spending time on the water, especially when participating in water sports, including swimming and water skiing. According to the World Health Organization, more than...
Traverse City, MIpioneertribune.com

Red Cross offers tips on rip currents, safety

TRAVERSE CITY – Summer is almost here, and great swimming days are on the horizon. Ahead of the season, the Michigan region of the American Red Cross is sharing information to create awareness of rip currents and other threats to Great Lakes swimmer safety. Free water safety classes, videos and resources for kids are also available courtesy of the Red […]
LifestyleSpringfield News Sun

Four easily forgotten road trip safety tips

Getaways come in many forms. A getaway can be restful and relaxing whether it involves a journey to a small island thousands of miles from home or a favorite campsite that’s just a few hours away by car. As the world gradually emerges from a pandemic that put travel on...
Linn County, IA98.1 KHAK

Boating Safety Tips To Know as Summer Heats Up

Summer may officially be a few weeks off (mark June 20 on your calendar), but did you know today, June 1, starts "meteorological summer"? And, of course, this past weekend was generally considered the "unofficial start of summer". The weather sure was nice but it's expected to get even warmer as this week progresses. A bit of a "do-over" may be in order as we hit the 80s this weekend and you'll be more than ready to get (back?) out on the boat.
Henrico County, VAWHSV

Goldfish Swim School teaches swim safety ahead of pools reopening

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - As more pools will be opening during Memorial Day weekend, experts want to make sure children are safe getting in the water. “We try to get those safety skills first thing as they come in,” explained Kaileigh Robertson, manager on duty of Goldfish Swim School West End. “We are teaching fin, fin, belly, flipper, getting their [elbows] onto the pool deck, pulling their belly up and pulling themselves up and safely climb out of the pool. We are teaching jump in, turn over, we are teaching laying on their back and getting comfortable with ear pressure and the water.”
Petsmarysvilleonline.net

Summer Safety Tips for Your Pet

(StatePoint) From heat waves to fireworks, summer can take a toll on pets’ emotional and physical wellness. According to some pet experts, the heart of relief for a number of common seasonal pet woes is CBD. Here are some insights into how to use it, plus additional measures you can take for a safe, healthy summer with pets.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Remember Swim Safety If You Are Heading To The Beach Today

If you're looking for some fun in the sun at the beach this Memorial Day Weekend, remember swim safety comes first. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Captain Matthew Sparling everyone is looking to unwind and have fun, but do it responsibly. He says know your beach warning flags and colors. Green means calm conditions, yellow means moderate risk, red is high caution and double-red means the beach is completely closed. A purple flag means jellyfish are near. If you have kids, put down your phone and watch them. He says they will have extra lifeguards out this weekend along with their drone patrols looking for anyone having trouble swimming and of course sharks.
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

Safety tips for your Memorial Day weekend plans

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and with the summer holiday come exciting plans: picnicking, firing up the grill, visiting the springs, hitting the beach. Families are headed outdoors in droves as COVID-19 vaccination numbers rise with the Florida heat. But holiday fun can quickly turn dangerous without a few key safety precautions for your fun.
Skin Carewgel.com

Sun Safety Tips To Prevent UV Damage

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can damage skin in as little as 15 minutes. The National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention has designated the Friday before Memorial Day, May 28, as National Sunscreen Day or to encourage sun safety awareness and to remind everyone to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors.
Swimming & Surfingtulsakids.com

Water Safety Reminders from Miller Swim School

While the global pandemic has been the frontrunner in the media this past year, let us not forget that the WHO reported in 2019 that an estimated 236,000 people died from drowning, making drowning a major public health problem worldwide. Moreover, according to the latest CDC statistics, 659​ children, ages 1-14, died by drowning in the USA in 2019.
Swimming & Surfingcwbradio.com

Practice Water Safety Before the Summer Swimming Season

(WMTV) The summer months mean more people getting out and swimming, typically starting with the Memorial Day Weekend. At the start of the 2020 summer, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said drownings jumped by 47%. The corps of engineers attributed the rise to more swimmers in lakes and rivers, as COVID closed pools.
SportsPosted by
KPCW

Top Tips for Mountain Biking Safety on The Mountain Life

On The Mountain Life, Brent Wursten, Emergency Room RN at Intermountain Healthcare, joins the show to provide some safety precautions when it comes to recreating in the mountains, including important mountain biking safety tips that could keep you out of the emergency room this summer.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
HealthDay

Summer Safety Tips for the Great Outdoors

SUNDAY, May 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As you head into the great outdoors this summer, keep safety in mind, an expert says. Drowning is one of summer's risks. It only takes a few seconds and can happen without an obvious struggle, according to Dr. Seth Hawkins, a wilderness medicine expert and assistant professor of emergency medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, N.C.
erienewsnow.com

Public Safety and Local Pool Installers Give Tips on Pool Safety for Families

Every day, about ten people die from unintentional drowning. A large majority of deaths range from children ages 14 or younger according to the CDC. Today Colley's Pool & Spa’s store manager, Michele Erickson is recommending preventative measures to lower this bleak statistic. "When you have young kids or you...
Food & DrinksNews 12

Chef's Quick Tip: Football brownies

This week, Rachel Lampen, Co-Owner of Rock Paper Scissors Custom Events shows Tina Redwine how to make football-themed brownies for Father's Day. Boxed brownie mix, from scratch or shop bought. Oval cutter. White frosting. Sandwich baggie – snip the corner to pipe the fine lines.
Atlanta, GAchatsworthtimes.com

AAA offers safety tips for travel

ATLANTA – A year’s worth of pent-up demand is about to be unleashed as 34 million Americans prepare for a Memorial Day road trip. For many, this could be their first road trip in quite …
Coding & Programmingjasonformat.com

Quick tip: reusable Array search predicates

JavaScript's this keyword doesn't get much love these days, but there's one fun way to use it that might convince folks to reconsider their lint rules. To start, consider the following common examples of searching within an Array:. const items = [{ id:10 }, { id:20 }, { id:42 },...
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

Important Deck Safety Tips Everyone Should Know

According to the North American Deck and Railing Association (NADRA), more than 50 million homes have outdoor decks, and about 30 million of them are past their peak and need to be replaced or repaired. So, before you begin entertaining outdoors this season, be sure to check your deck (or have it professionally inspected) and take care of any problems. Continue reading for a slew of helpful tips to keep in mind as you evaluate and repair your outdoor deck—or even build a new one.
Home & Gardendecorationandstyle.com

How to fill in a vinyl swimming pool quickly

You are here because you want to know how to fill in a vinyl swimming pool. Let’s dive in. There are quite a few variations of vinyl swimming pools that you can enjoy. Typical construction of such a pool consists of people coming with excavators to dig, making vinyl around the metal that is placed […] The post How to fill in a vinyl swimming pool quickly appeared first on Impressive Interior Design.