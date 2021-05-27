Quick Tips: Swim Safety

If you're looking for some fun in the sun at the beach this Memorial Day Weekend, remember swim safety comes first. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Captain Matthew Sparling everyone is looking to unwind and have fun, but do it responsibly. He says know your beach warning flags and colors. Green means calm conditions, yellow means moderate risk, red is high caution and double-red means the beach is completely closed. A purple flag means jellyfish are near. If you have kids, put down your phone and watch them. He says they will have extra lifeguards out this weekend along with their drone patrols looking for anyone having trouble swimming and of course sharks.