Hopes of loosening lockdown restrictions in England on 21 June have been boosted by new research suggesting two coronavirus vaccines give effective protection against a more infectious strain first detected in India.Both the Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs were found to be almost as effective against symptomatic disease from the Indian-origin strain, designated B.1.617.2, as they were against the B.1.1.7 mutation, which remains the dominant strain across the UK and was first detected in Kent.The study, published by Public Health England (PHE) on Saturday, comes after concerns that the India variant could throw into doubt the lifting of all...