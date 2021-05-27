Cancel
School of Veterinary Medicine Scholar Awarded Grant to Improve Spanish Competency Among Animal Health Professionals

By Weston Brooks
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArlene Garcia-Marquez was awarded the $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Communication between veterinarians and animal caregivers is essential when it comes to ensuring instructions are not only understood but also carried out properly. In many situations, those animal caregivers speak little to no English at all.

