School of Veterinary Medicine Scholar Awarded Grant to Improve Spanish Competency Among Animal Health Professionals
Arlene Garcia-Marquez was awarded the $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Communication between veterinarians and animal caregivers is essential when it comes to ensuring instructions are not only understood but also carried out properly. In many situations, those animal caregivers speak little to no English at all.today.ttu.edu