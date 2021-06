Whatever the future holds, Kris Bryant is giving the Chicago Cubs plenty of production so far in 2021. Bryant is hitting .303 with 10 home runs in 37 games, and he is second in the National League with an OPS of 1.032. That’s quite a rebound after he batted .206 in last year’s pandemic-shortened season. Bryant was the subject of trade rumors in the offseason, but the Cubs eventually brought him back on a $19.5 million deal. Despite his efforts, the Cubs are a game under .500. They did win the NL Central last year, but changes could be coming.