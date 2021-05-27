Even with lofty expectations, Dončić is rising to occasion for Mavericks
DALLAS — After a hard-fought win in Game 1 against the Clippers, the Mavericks would have been quite enthused with leaving Los Angeles with a road split before heading home. Dallasites are glad they didn't settle, however. The Mavs took down L.A. 127-121 in a shootout in Game 2 to make a getaway for American Airlines Center ahead of two-weekend contests and a legitimate chance at a clean sweep over a reeling Clippers team.