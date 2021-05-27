Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Even with lofty expectations, Dončić is rising to occasion for Mavericks

WFAA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — After a hard-fought win in Game 1 against the Clippers, the Mavericks would have been quite enthused with leaving Los Angeles with a road split before heading home. Dallasites are glad they didn’t settle, however. The Mavs took down L.A. 127-121 in a shootout in Game 2 to make a getaway for American Airlines Center ahead of two-weekend contests and a legitimate chance at a clean sweep over a reeling Clippers team.

www.wfaa.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luka Dončić
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Maxi Kleber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#Playoff Series#American Airlines Center#The Dallas Mavericks#Mavs Pr#Slovenian#Electric Mavericks#Sac#The Lakers#Twitter#Dallas#The Game#Teammates#Game Average#3 Pointers#Impeccable Basketball#Dallas Texas#Tonight#L A#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBA

Series preview: Expect more fireworks as Clippers, Mavs run it back

Last fall in the Orlando 2019-20 restart came a signature moment: Luka Doncic drained a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer against the Clippers that shook the bubble. And then, last December, the Mavericks applied a 51-point shellacking of LA that raised early doubts about the Clippers and whether they were truly made for being a title contender.
NBAPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves

THE STORY: The Dallas Mavericks are officially in the playoffs! But who they’re going to play is still up in the air. A win against the Timberwolves tonight will secure the 5th seed, which would mean either a rematch against the Clippers or a battle with the Nuggets, depending on how those teams do in their respective games tonight.
NBAJanesville Gazette

Clippers lose to Thunder, land fourth seed and playoff series against Mavericks

The Clippers finished fourth in the Western Conference and will face Dallas in the first round of the playoffs after their 117-112 road loss against Oklahoma City on Sunday, the final day of the NBA’s regular season. That result, combined with Denver’s loss in Portland and the Lakers’ win over...
NBAMavs Moneyball

The Mavericks are betting big on their role players this postseason

The Dallas Mavericks had Giannis Antetokounmpo in their sights for more than two years. Whatever personnel decisions they made in the last couple years, they always kept an eye on the summer of 2021. That was when Antetokounmpo was set to become a free agent and possibly leave Milwaukee. The...
NBACanis Hoopus

Game Preview: Wolves vs Mavericks

Our beloved Minnesota Timberwolves finish their season tonight, closing with a late-night matchup with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. For Minnesota, the only thing I really care about tonight is that everyone just gets through the game healthy. It’s been fun to watch these guys grow together since the All-Star break, but with the final game, I’m not as concerned with how everyone looks and more so just looking to enjoy seeing Anthony Edwards play basketball one more time and making sure everyone is ready to go to start next season. Minnesota has shown enough for me to feel optimistic about next season.
NBAPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Mavericks finish No. 5 in West, will open playoffs against Clippers

After lots of drama, but no real changes in the Western Conference on a wild and crazy final day of the NBA’s regular season, the Mavericks can scream a familiar battle cry. The Mavericks finished the regular season Sunday with a thud at Minnesota, but of much greater importance was the Los Angeles Clippers losing at Oklahoma City, cementing them as the No. 4 seed in the West.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks fall to Timberwolves: Will face Clippers in first round of playoffs

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 136-121 in the final game of the 2020-2021 regular season on May 16. It was far from their best performance as the Mavs took the opportunity to give their key players, including Luka Doncic, a light workload as they head into the playoffs.
NBAdallassportsfanatic.com

Everything sorted out for the Mavericks on a wild final night of the NBA regular season

The Mavericks wrapped up their 2020-2021 regular season with an uninspiring 136-121 loss at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Dallas allowed the young Wolves to shoot over 40% from beyond the arc and over 50% overall for the game and were never even close in the second half. On the plus side, the Mavericks’ loss didn’t cause them to fall in the standings and no one on their team played over 28 minutes.
NBAPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

‘We play for the fans,’ Dončić says as Mavericks open first round at Clippers

The Mavericks announced Friday that their home playoff games will have attendance at close to full capacity. That’s great news as far as Luka Dončić is concerned. “For sure, a lot,” Dončić said Friday about the difference that can make for a team. “We play for the fans. And we’re glad that our fans will be able to see our games. And I hope we give them back a win.”
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Edwards, T-wolves beat playoffs-bound Mavs 136-121

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 30 points in his final audition for NBA Rookie of the Year, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 136-121 victory over the postseason-bound Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. Luka Doncic had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes for the Mavericks,...
NBAoddsshark.com

2021 NBA Playoffs: Series Prices

It’s the best time of the year to be a basketball fan. 16 teams will compete for the NBA championship after the play-in tournament in the quest to win the 2021 NBA Championship and oddsmakers have wasted no time posting NBA Playoffs series prices odds. The best basketball betting sites...
BasketballCBS Sports

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Out Sunday

Kleber (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game against Minnesota. As anticipated, Kleber will sit during the regular season finale with a right Achilles injury. Expect Nicolo Melli to step in and pick up increased minutes in his place.
NBABleacher Report

Luka Doncic Calls Mavericks vs. Clippers Playoff Series 'A Hell of a Matchup'

Luka Doncic has a chance at revenge. The Dallas Mavericks star has played in one playoff series in his young career to this point, and it was when his team lost to the L.A. Clippers last season. That will be the first-round matchup again this year after the Clippers and Mavericks clinched the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds in the Western Conference, respectively.
NBANBA

Wolves End Season On High Note With Blowout Win

Anthony Edwards scored 30 points in his final audition for NBA Rookie of the Year, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 136-121 victory over the postseason-bound Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. Luka Doncic had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes for the Mavericks, who were unharmed...
NBAPasadena Star-News

Clippers play reserves, drop regular-season finale vs. Thunder

The Clippers’ opportunity to get their lick back — as Patrick Beverley put it when he talked about payback before the season began in December — is here. After closing the regular season Sunday with a cautious 117-112 loss in Oklahoma City, the Clippers’ quest for the franchise’s first title, and for redemption after last season’s stinging second-round collapse, will being next weekend against the Dallas Mavericks.
NBAkslsports.com

Utah Jazz: Best Record In The NBA

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz finished the regular season with 121-99 over the Sacramento Kings, and enter the playoffs with the best record in the NBA for the first time in franchise history. The Jazz were led by Jordan Clarkson who scored 33 points while five other...