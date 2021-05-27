Porsha Williams Is Telling Fans Her Complete Story - She Wrote A Book
Porsha Williams is telling fans her complete story. Check it out here. 'You may know my story, but you don’t know my WHOLE story. Spotlights leave some things in the shadow. Soundbites, headlines, and rumors share only what sells. But there is so much more. And I finally get to share it with you IN MY BOOK. I wrote a book! #ThePursuitOfPorsha releases in November. Inside, I take you back to the beginning, long before the television cameras came my way. Growing up, finding faith, looking for love, searching for happiness… I get real about it all to give you a first-hand look at how I grew into my power and purpose… and to help you to find your purpose too,' Porsha captioned her post.celebrityinsider.org