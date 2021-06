The rumored upcoming PS5-timed exclusive Final Fantasy entry, Final Fantasy Origin, is said to be the most violent and darkest entry in the series to date. Last weekend, a French leaker revealed that Square Enix is ​​about to unveil a new Final Fantasy action RPG spin-off. The game is said to be a timed console exclusive to Sony’s platform and will be released on PC at a later date. Following this leak, ResetEra insider ‘Navtra’ revealed some additional details about the game, saying it’s inspired by the Souls series, although it won’t exactly be a soul-like Final Fantasy.