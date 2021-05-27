Interesting Facts About Antibody And PCR Testing That You Didn’t Know About

While it is hypothesized that removing sense codons and the transfer RNAs (tRNAs) that read them from the genome could enable the creation of cells with novel properties such as viral resistance and the ability to encode the biosynthesis of noncanonical heteropolymers, technical limitations have heretofore prevented testing this hypothesis. In this week's Science, however, a University of Cambridge team reports using synonymous codon compression and laboratory evolution to engineer a synthetic strain of Escherichia coli lacking tRNAs and the release factor that decodes TCG, TCA, and TAG codons. The resulting strain is unable to read canonical genetic code and is therefore completely resistance to a cocktail of viruses, they write. Additionally, they reassign the codons to enable the synthesis of proteins containing three distinct noncanonical amino acids, demonstrating the ability to create designer proteins.