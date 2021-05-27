Cancel
Sarasota, FL

What to Do in Sarasota: May 27-June 2

sarasotamagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: In-person events are subject to change. Please check before venturing out. There’s lots of music on tap at this annual event, held rain or shine along the river at Snook Haven in Venice in partnership with the Suncoast Blues Society. The lineup includes Steve Arvey, Rooster & Broccoli, Tommy Z, Dottie Kelly and a finale jam session with all the musicians. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; admission is just $10 and benefits Venice Challenger Baseball League. Ticket sales limited to 600. Call (941) 485-7221 or visit snookhaven.com for the latest info and tickets.

Sarasota County, FLLongboat Observer

First segment of expanded Legacy Trail to open in July

County leaders will officially open the first segment of the northern extension to the Legacy Trail on July 6. When completed, the entire extension will connect the trail from the current northern terminus at Culverhouse Nature Park to Payne Park in downtown Sarasota. Asphalt has been laid on segment one,...
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

City: No investigation into Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota says there is no investigation into Mayor Hagen Brody following numerous human resources complaints over alleged aggressive behavior in connection to the COVID-19 pop-up vaccination site at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center. Five statements submitted to Human Resources described a verbal...
Sarasota, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Soul Sensations & Friends support WBTT with special event

SARASOTA, FL – In mid-June, The Soul Sensations & Friends return to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota) to perform on the popular outdoor concert stage, in support of WBTT and the important role it plays in the local community. Like 2019’s “Black or White: Makes My Music Right” and previous concerts produced by Dr. Randall Morgan to benefit WBTT, “Put Your Hands Together” is a revue of rhythm & blues songs and timeless pop hits.
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Sarasota Updates

Sarasota vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sarasota: 1. 2811 Clark Rd (941) 921-5781; 2. 1044 N Tamiami Trail (941) 366-2181; 3. 8300 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 378-2029; 4. 4840 S Tamiami Trail (941) 927-9651; 5. 2031 Bay St (941) 366-9451; 6. 3690 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 925-9032; 7. 5391 Fruitville Rd (941) 377-7903; 8. 3428 Clark Rd (941) 554-0253; 9. 501 N Beneva Rd #161 (941) 554-1660; 10. 5100 Clark Rd (941) 926-8532; 11. 5804 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 378-5020; 12. 8409 S Tamiami Trail (941) 925-7238; 13. 3825 S Osprey Ave (941) 364-5768; 14. 6543 S Tamiami Trail (941) 923-7735; 15. 2875 University Pkwy (941) 358-5250; 16. 300 N Cattlemen Rd 941-341-9274; 17. 3550 Fruitville Rd 941-955-4282; 18. 3506 Clark Rd #300 941-923-2885; 19. 3155 University Pkwy 941-351-9290; 20. 1700 N Lockwood Ridge Rd 941-926-6132; 21. 1224 S Tamiami Trail 941-953-9804; 22. 3601 Bee Ridge Rd 941-921-4681; 23. 1947 Fruitville Rd 941-955-2064; 24. 3901 S Tamiami Trail 941-926-2522; 25. 5800 Bee Ridge Rd 941-377-1589; 26. 5281 Clark Rd 941-929-9443; 27. 3535 N Tamiami Trail 941-360-3474; 28. 8320 Lockwood Ridge Rd 941-351-6969; 29. 3560 Bee Ridge Rd 941-702-6237; 30. 4381 Cattlemen Rd 941-379-3550; 31. 3500 N Tamiami Trail 941-444-8410; 32. 5401 Palmer Crossing Cir 941-554-2353; 33. 5400 Fruitville Rd 941-342-8686;
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Broadway returns to Sarasota’s Van Wezel hall in fall

There is a familiar look to the subscription series the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is revealing for its Broadway, Classical and Subscriber Specials seasons. Executive Director Mary Bensel has managed to reschedule most of the shows that were booked but postponed over the last two seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Siesta Key, FLfox13news.com

'Save Siesta Key' explores incorporation to have a louder local voice

SIESTA KEY, Fla. - The dredging of Big Pass, a development planned at Stickney Point and U.S. 41, and a roundabout have left some Siesta Key residents exploring incorporation. "We feel like we've lost the battle," said Tracy Jackson, who has lived on Siesta Key for seven years and is also a board member with Save Siesta Key. "We have the support because of all the battles we feel like we've lost."
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota-Manatee best and worst restaurant inspections, May 10-15

Our digital database of restaurant inspections is updated daily with the latest information on which local restaurants passed, failed or barely squeaked by. You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name. You can see which restaurants were fined for their missteps and which were forced into temporary closure.
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

FDOH reporting statewide positivity rate of 4.42%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 1,989 new cases in its Monday update. The new case count brings the state up to 2,293,980 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 4.42% with Manatee County reporting at 4.98% and Sarasota at 3.57%. There are also : 58 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,133.
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Selby Gardens Receives $1 Million Gift for Phase 1 of Master Plan

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens has received a $1 million dollar gift from the Floyd C. Johnson and Flo Singer Johnson Foundation, to be used towards capital needs for Phase I of the gardens' downtown Sarasota campus’ Master Plan. To date, Selby Gardens has raised more than 85 percent of the funds needed to implement Phase I—more than $36 million of the $42.5 million needed to begin. The gardens will break ground at a ceremony on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Sarasota County, FLvisitsarasota.com

Bertha Palmer by Kate Holmes, Video Online Only

Celebrating 100th Anniversary of Sarasota County by Bringing Local History to You!. Online-Only Video Presentation--"Bertha Palmer" by Kate Holmes, Re-Enactor. Ms. Holmes portrays Bertha Palmer who, until her death in 1918, actively fought for the creation of Sarasota County.
North Port, FLyoursun.com

Bingo! Game to help North Port conservation group

NORTH PORT — A bingo game could benefit North Port's wildlife and plants, the city's yet developed greenspace, its sponsors insisted on Monday. Participants in that fundraising effort buy squares on a bingo card, the proceeds to be used to buy a single parcel in North Port. The idea is keeping undeveloped residential lots as greenspace and for habitat.
Sarasota, FLncf.edu

“O’Shea Formula” event raises $500,000

The New College Foundation raised $500,000 during a virtual event on May 6 called the “O’Shea Formula,” which celebrated New College President Donal O’Shea’s accomplishments. The funds will be directed to the Donal B. O’Shea Scholarship Endowment. “We are gratified by the outpouring of support to honor President O’Shea,” said...
Sarasota, FLsnntv.com

SNN reporter, Samantha Sonner says 'I do'

SARASOTA - SNN sources can confirm, our very own reporter, Samantha Sonner has tied the knot!. Sam married her college sweetheart, David Wilson, who is a sports reporter at the Miami Herald, this Saturday in New York. Sam met David at Syracuse University back in 201, and they have been...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota COVID-19 testing site will remain open, under new management

The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Sarasota Kennel Club will remain open after reports last week that it would close as part of a statewide shutdown of Florida’s state-run coronavirus testing sites. The site will be operated by healthcare company Nomi Health, which manages other COVID-19 testing sites and...
Sarasota, FLkusi.com

Freedom Boat Club hits record memberships in 2021 amid COVID-19

MISSION BAY (KUSI)- Freedom Boat Club has seen a spike in memberships due to COVID-19. Freedom Boat Club is the world’s largest members-only boat club and was founded in 1989 in Sarasota, Florida. Today the Clubs 275+ locations welcomes hundreds of members to its docks each day to enjoy a day on the water while the staff takes care of the rest including fueling, cleaning, maintenance, and more.
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

BUSINESS PEOPLE: Board finds new CEO for Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee

The board of directors of The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee has selected Shepard Englander as its new CEO. Englander’s 16 years as CEO of The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati earned him national recognition as a strategic and entrepreneurial leader who transformed Cincinnati’s Jewish community by implementing new business models that multiplied revenue.
Sarasota, FLncf.edu

Illuminating LGBTQ+ conversations

One of the trademarks of the educational experience at New College is the Independent Study Project (ISP), and thesis student Nicholas Pracko pursued an especially purposeful one in January—about the local LGBTQ+ community. For the biopsychology/neuroscience student, who plans to graduate in December, the ISP research led directly into his...