What to Do in Sarasota: May 27-June 2

Editor’s note: In-person events are subject to change. Please check before venturing out. There’s lots of music on tap at this annual event, held rain or shine along the river at Snook Haven in Venice in partnership with the Suncoast Blues Society. The lineup includes Steve Arvey, Rooster & Broccoli, Tommy Z, Dottie Kelly and a finale jam session with all the musicians. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; admission is just $10 and benefits Venice Challenger Baseball League. Ticket sales limited to 600. Call (941) 485-7221 or visit snookhaven.com for the latest info and tickets.