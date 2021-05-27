Cancel
Pirates lose fifth in a row/host Cubs this afternoon-on WISR

By Bob Cupp
977rocks.com
 5 days ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost their fifth game in a row, falling 4-1 to the Chicago Cubs last night. Former Pirate starting pitcher Trevor Williams earned the victory, allowing three hits and one run over six innings. Williams did not walk a batter and struck out seven. Pirates starter Will Crowe didn’t make it through the second inning, allowing three runs on five hits. The Bucs had five hits in the game and struck out 12 times.

