Gaijin Entertainment and Darkflow Software announced today that their online shooter CRSED: F.O.A.D. is now available on Nintendo Switch. The brutal shooter makes its way onto the portable console with all of the content players have been able to access up to this point. Players can jump on immediately and start fighting each other online, but the team did stress that you need a stable internet connection for the game to work. Its been an interesting journey for the game as it started as an April Fool's joke about PUBG and other f2p shooter games, but has now grown to have its own following and content that rivals many of the games it was parodying at the time. You can check out the trailer for it down below to see what it looks like on the Switch.