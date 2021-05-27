Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Frank Turner
Which pop star did your record label want to sing on your 2015 song ‘Silent Key’?. “Technically speaking, it was my idea originally but it was a joke related to be fact we were making a record with Butch Walker [who produced Swift’s ‘Red’]. But they took it seriously and started making enquiries, which I found strange. I’m a big Taylor Swift fan, but I thought it was extremely likely that I’d be told to get stuffed. Which, as far as I’m aware, is what happened! (Laughs)”www.nme.com