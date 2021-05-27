Cancel
Ocala, FL

Gas stations don’t hurt the city of Ocala

By User Submission
ocala-news.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is ridiculous! Old stations can be, and are torn down. Old tanks removed and the land reused. How does an additional station increase the number of calls fore city or county services? By this overly simplistic logic, Ocala should only have one gas station. Stations that no longer take in enough from sales will close. If we followed this character’s ideas, we would still have 1930’s style single pump stations that dispensed one gallon at a time.

www.ocala-news.com
Ocala, FL
Traffic
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
#Gas Stations
Ocala, FLStar-Banner

Fire destroys RV in Ocala

Firefighters extinguished a burning RV within minutes on Sunday, preventing the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings, according to an Ocala Fire Rescue press release. The press release states five OFR units, the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the burning RV, which was parked in the 1700 block of Southeast 12th Avenue, at 3:48 p.m., and the fire was under control by 3:51 p.m.
Marion County, FLocala-news.com

73 percent of COVID-19 cases in Marion County identified in Ocala

Marion County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with 20 of those being identified in Ocala. Overall, Marion County is reporting 31,520 cases, with 968 deaths and 2,205 people hospitalized since the virus first hit Florida in March 2020. A total of 141,083 people have been vaccinated, with 117,752 receiving both doses.
Belleview, FLvillages-news.com

Summerfield man popped in Belleview while driving with suspended license

A Summerfield man who was known to have a suspended license was jailed Thursday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy stopped him in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie grocery store in Belleview. The sheriff’s sergeant spotted 36-year-old Dustin Jeffrey Lynn driving his gray pickup truck at the intersection of...
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Roaring blaze destroys RV parked outside Ocala residence

A blaze destroyed a recreational vehicle parked in an Ocala neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Multiple crews from Ocala Fire Rescue at 3:48 p.m. responded to the blaze in the 1700 block of S.E. 12th Avenue. Engine 3 arrived three minutes later and its crew reported a parked RV fully engulfed in flames. Using the truck’s pre-connected hose line, firefighters quickly launched an aggressive attack to extinguish the fire, which is shown above in a video shot by C. Susdorf.
Leesburg, FLocala-news.com

Leesburg man popped in Ocala for driving with suspended license

A Leesburg man with a history of driving without a license was arrested for it again over the weekend after he was pulled over in Ocala for not having a license tag on the trailer he was pulling. Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, a Marion County sheriff’s deputy observed a...
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

These houses are for sale in Ocala

(OCALA, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Ocala events coming up

1. Wine Tasting Mixer; 2. IHMC Robotics Camp - Rising 8th and 9th Graders - Ocala; 3. YEAR 2 LEGACY CELEBRATION!; 4. AC BLUES BROTHERS come to Ocala FL - Direct from Atlantic City Boardwalk; 5. Girls Night Out the Show at The Copa (Ocala, FL);
Ocala, FLvillages-news.com

31-year-old Villager popped on drug charges in parking lot of Ocala eatery

A 31-year-old Villager was jailed Thursday morning on drug charges after being stopped in the parking lot of an Ocala restaurant. An Ocala Police K-9 dog performed an open-air sniff and alerted on Asamoah’s blue older-model four-door vehicle. Officers then instructed 31-year-old Ransford Kofi Asamoah and his Villages lady friend to step out of the vehicle, which was stopped in the parking lot of the PDQ restaurant at 3410 S.W. College Rd. During a pat down, an officer discovered a pocket knife in Asamoah’s right pants pocket.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Want to know what is TRENDING around Ocala?

1. Why are catalytic converters being stolen all over Ocala/Marion County? | 2. Bikini-Clad Florida Woman Claims Cops Were Called by Someone ‘Jealous That Her Body Looked Good’ | 3. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he'll pardon residents charged with breaking COVID-19 protocols
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

No experience necessary — Ocala companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative 2. Entry Level Sales Representative - Work from Home 3. Class A Dedicated Regional Truck Driver: Average $55,000-$70,000 First Year + New Grads Welcome! 4. Registered Nurse 5. Remote Sales / Customer Service 6. Entry-Level Account Manager 7. Prefabricated buidling installer 8. Associate Exclusive Agent - Ocala, FL 9. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Free Exclusive TV Leads Earn $150k+ A Yr
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Check out these homes on the Ocala market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to this adorable 3 bedroom 2 full Bath home conveniently located in NE Ocala. This home sits on over a quarter acre lot and has been well maintained and beautifully updated. As you enter the front door your welcomed with warmth of attractive faux wood beams and a brick wall with wood burning fireplace. Its all the finishing touches that make this home special from crown molding in the master bedroom, kitchen and dining area, granite counter tops and faux wood blinds throughout. The finished lanai with electric fireplace for heating and a mini-split unit for cooling and French doors customized for pets. It will become your favorite spot to enjoy your morning coffee, offering privacy and outdoor serenity. This home is full of spectacular extras starting with a brand new roof installed last month! The kitchen has all Stainless Steel appliances including microwave. Other extras include Nest thermostat, Blink Security System, a bidet attachment in both bathrooms and matching washer/dryer combo. In addition there is a He shed & She shed both finished with electric (she shed has LVP flooring, loft area, and all weather deck with French doors). There is an irrigation system, gravel RV parking pad with electric hook-up in the backyard with an industrial style gate and vinyl fencing. This home is located close to schools, shopping, restaurants and parks. Call for a tour now and you wont be disappointed.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nicole Salisbury, SELLSTATE NEXT GENERATION REAL at 352-387-2383</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1PTTYxOTU3MyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Freshly touched up with new paint and flooring, new lenses in the kitchen, this condo is so convenient to everywhere, Publix is a block away, municipal golf course is in the backyard, bus service nearby, close to hospitals, shopping and entertainment, this 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo will invite a variety of uses for the new buyer. Great rental, snowbird home or that place to rest and relax for a party of one.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jerry Pascale, RE/MAX PREMIER REALTY at 352-732-3222</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1PTTYxNzAzNSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> BUYER FINANCING FELL THROUGH... Price to sell...Stunning move-in-ready remodeled home features 3 bright bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite counters , stainless appliances and Fresh neutral paint on the interior and exterior, spacious family room with raised ceilings designed with an open concept floor plan. You won’t want to miss this beautiful home in prime-time location for all who need quick access to downtown Ocala!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Yeico Jaramillo, COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL at 813-253-2444</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1UMzI5MDcxNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> This one-story, all concrete block constructed home has a truly open concept plan, featuring a large great room and a well-appointed kitchen with a dining area that flow out to a covered lanai. The Bedroom 1 that includes Bathroom 1 is located at the back of the home for privacy. Three additional spacious bedrooms, one with its own Bathroom 1 and walk-in closet, share the front part of the home, as well as a spacious laundry room with extra storage closet. This home comes with installed stainless-steel dishwasher, range, and microwave. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability, and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. CBC039052.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Debra Cressey - Online Sales Consultant D.R. Horton - Ocala</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi0zNDcyMC0yNTU4JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>