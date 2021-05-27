Wenatchee burglary suspect linked to fire near homeless encampment
WENATCHEE - A burglary suspect arrested Wednesday is also believed to be connect to a fire started near a homeless camp along the Wenatchee River on Tuesday. The burglary was reported on Tuesday in the 3200 block of Rivers Edge Place in Wenatchee, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. Several items were taken from inside a home including a laptop, tablet, clothing and a firearm. Investigators say the suspect left behind wet clothing.www.ifiberone.com