The Prodigy’s Maxim unveils new music and art project with London artist Dan Pearce
The Prodigy frontman Maxim has teamed up with London artist Dan Pearce for a new music and art project. Centering on the experience of lockdown during COVID-19, 'Hope' takes the form of 50 limited-edition sculptures, depicting a young boy - based on Pearce’s son Jackson - wearing a gas mask and preparing to pull the pin on a resin grenade. Containing a heart, it symbolises the vaccine and "the hope that will help us navigate our post-lockdown worlds."djmag.com