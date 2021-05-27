The Prodigy’s Maxim unveils new music and art project with London artist Dan Pearce

In this episode Bill talks with music lover, concert promoter, festival mack daddy, and all around great dude, Dan Janssen of the Inkcarceration music festival. We talk about Dan’s early days in the Cleveland music scene from playing in the band Next August, to crossing over to the promotional end and booking his own events. Leading up to taking that giant leap of faith with the very first Inkcarceration Festival, coming up with the name for it, and how Covid Lockdowns brought the music industry together and lead to this partnership with Danny Wimmer, and what fans can look forward to at this years event in September, plus so much more.