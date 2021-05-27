Cancel
The Prodigy’s Maxim unveils new music and art project with London artist Dan Pearce

By Brian Coney
djmag.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prodigy frontman Maxim has teamed up with London artist Dan Pearce for a new music and art project. Centering on the experience of lockdown during COVID-19, 'Hope' takes the form of 50 limited-edition sculptures, depicting a young boy - based on Pearce’s son Jackson - wearing a gas mask and preparing to pull the pin on a resin grenade. Containing a heart, it symbolises the vaccine and "the hope that will help us navigate our post-lockdown worlds."

