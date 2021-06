PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of students at PHS are inducted into an International Honorary Society for high school journalists. PHS has one of the oldest charters of the Quill and Scroll in the state. PHS Journalism advisor Beth Koreski re-activated the charter this year after it lapsed for several years, and she just took over in November! She said getting it started again was one of the first things on her mind when she took over in the fall. She is a PHS alumnus, and was in it when she was a student.