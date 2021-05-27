Ocala Downtown Market hosting more vendors than ever

In the midst of additional days and the opening of the Ocala Food Truck Park earlier this year, the Ocala Downtown Market has seen a recent boom in both vendors and visitors. The market, which is located at the corner of SE 3rd Street and SE 3rd Avenue, now features so many vendors that it has spilled out onto the streets. Held on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., the offering has grown to dozens of vendors selling a wide array of items.