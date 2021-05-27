Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocala, FL

Ocala Downtown Market hosting more vendors than ever

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the midst of additional days and the opening of the Ocala Food Truck Park earlier this year, the Ocala Downtown Market has seen a recent boom in both vendors and visitors. The market, which is located at the corner of SE 3rd Street and SE 3rd Avenue, now features so many vendors that it has spilled out onto the streets. Held on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., the offering has grown to dozens of vendors selling a wide array of items.

www.ocala-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Food Truck#Street Vendors#Street Food#Street Art#The Ocala Food Truck Park#The Ocala Downtown Market#Ocala Downtown#Sale#Saturdays#Handmade Jewelry#Open Tuesday#Grand Opening#Selling#Handmade Pens#Fresh Flowers#Wine Glasses#Keychains#Flavored Olive Oils#Candles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
Related
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

New restaurants sprouting up throughout Ocala

Although it has been just over a year since the business world was essentially shut down on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, new restaurants have steadily been sprouting up throughout the city. From downtown to southwest Ocala, multiple restaurants are under construction and others have recently celebrated grand openings. That...
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Ocala Rec and Park encouraging residents to apply for summer job openings

The Ocala Recreation and Parks and a collection of other city departments are encouraging residents to apply for some of the many job openings that accompany the summer season. With the summer season quickly approaching, amenities and facilities across the city will be open for business, including the popular aquatic...
Marion County, FLocala-news.com

‘Art in Bloom’ exhibit still calling for artists

The Marion Cultural Alliance’s upcoming “Art in Bloom” exhibit is still in need of artists to fill its show. Entires are still being accepted for the show, which is schedule for its opening reception on Friday, June 4, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Brick Gallery (23 SW Broadway Street).
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Ocala events coming up

1. Wine Tasting Mixer; 2. IHMC Robotics Camp - Rising 8th and 9th Graders - Ocala; 3. YEAR 2 LEGACY CELEBRATION!; 4. AC BLUES BROTHERS come to Ocala FL - Direct from Atlantic City Boardwalk; 5. Girls Night Out the Show at The Copa (Ocala, FL);