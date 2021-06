Welcome to the hitting side of Trackman Traits! We have covered the pitching side of the numbers produced by Trackman, now we will take a bit of a dive into the hitting numbers and break down some of the best uncommitted bats from the Garden State. Beyond looking at the Trackman metrics, or result based metrics, we will be highlighting a few Blast Motion metrics to get a better look into how that player's swing is able to produce the results that is does. Today we will be looking at a 2023 1B/3B from Don Bosco Prep, the Florida Gulf Coast commit, Allen Hernandez. Before we get started, we'll go over and define some of the terminology being used in the piece.