DOH: Mask order to be lifted by June 28 in Pennsylvania

By Staff report
Standard-Speaker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced Thursday that the commonwealth’s mask order will be lifted by June 28. “After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth’s mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70% of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “Pennsylvanians are realizing that they have the power to stop COVID-19 and they are stepping up to get vaccinated.”

www.standardspeaker.com
