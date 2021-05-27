Cancel
Honey Dijon and Arca feature in new Calvin Klein LGBTQIA+ campaign

By Brian Coney
djmag.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoney Dijon and Arca are among the artists featured in a new Calvin Klein LGBTQIA+ campaign. Also featuring the likes of spoken word poet and activist Kai-Isaiah Jamal, Brooklyn musician King Princess and Madrid-born actor Omar Ayuso, the #proudinmycalvins campaign is angled as a celebration of defining moments in the queer and trans journey.

