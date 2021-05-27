Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

'Cruella' review: Emma Stone is wickedly wonderful in Disney's stylish prequel

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine “The Devil Wears Prada” on steroids, set in ’70s London, with Anne Hathaway’s character vengeful rather than sweet. Sounds kind of great, right?. When I first heard about “Cruella,” the live-action Disney origin story of the “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, I may have rolled my eyes a bit. This is me going back in time to retract that eye-rolling: “Cruella” is an absolute kick, and if you’ve been looking for a reason to go back to movie theaters, here it is.

www.arcamax.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Emily Beecham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Room Movie#Mad Max##Dalmatians#Liberty#British#Estella Cruella#Movie Theaters#Slyly Brilliant Work#Wears Prada#Eyes#70s Music#Fury Road#70s London#Hair#Origin Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Celebritieshazard-herald.com

Emma Stone 'really up for' outrageous Cruella costumes

Emma Stone was "really up for it" when it came to her outrageous costumes in 'Cruella'. The Oscar-winning actress was "a dream to work with" on the movie – which tells the origins of '101 Dalmatians' villain Cruella de Vil – because she wouldn't turn down any request from the hair and make- up department, the film’s hair and make-up designer, Nadia Stacey, has revealed.
MoviesNBC San Diego

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Cruella First Reviews: Emmas Stone and Thompson and Their Immaculate Costumes Light Up the Screen

Who needs one hundred and one Dalmatians when you can have one-on-one Emmas? Disney’s latest live-action reimagining, Cruella, takes us back to the origin of its titular villain, now portrayed by Emma Stone as a newcomer in the fashion world clashing with an evil nemesis, played by Emma Thompson. The first reviews of the feature, which heads to theaters and Disney+ (for an extra charge) this weekend, mostly highlight the shared scene-chewing of the two Oscar-winning actresses as well as the costumes they parade on screen. Whether this One Hundred and One Dalmatians prequel is a great movie overall, however, is up for debate.
MoviesEW.com

First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills." Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.
Beauty & FashionIGN

Disney's Cruella - "Do You Have A Light?" Official Clip

In this clip from the upcoming film, Disney's Cruella, Estella (Emma Stone) makes quite a flashy, and fiery, appearance at a party. Emma Stone stars in the live-action film about the rebellious early days of the notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Disney's Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie, arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, 2021.
Beauty & Fashionwegotthiscovered.com

First Cruella Reactions Call It One Of Disney’s Best Live-Action Remakes

The mere existence of Cruella would make it look as though Disney has already started cannibalizing itself when it comes to the studio’s production line of live-action remakes. Glenn Close famously played the role and netted herself a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy in the 1996 box office smash hit 101 Dalmatians, so it wasn’t as if a new version could retread such familiar ground.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Cruella’: Emma Stone Struggles To Redesign This Unfashionable Origin Story [Review]

“People need a villain to believe in,” says the snarky two-toned haired Cruella (Emma Stone). Based on the Dalmatian thieving megalomaniac fashion designer that first cackled her way through a 1961 Disney animated film, “101 Dalmatians,” and the 1996 same-titled live-action feature, this iteration of the character is caught between villainous madcap swings and heroic revenge. In this 1970s-set adventure, she forms a tight-knit gang of thieves; gains employment with the most glamorous designer in London; and struts and frets for an interminable 134 minutes across the London stage, only for a time, to be heard no more.
Movies/Film

Watch New ‘Cruella’ Clips as Movie Tickets and Disney+ Pre-Orders Go on Sale For the ‘101 Dalmations’ Prequel

Cruella, a movie whose very existence continues to baffle me, is headed to theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access very soon. As we get closer and closer to the Emma Stone film, Disney has gone ahead and put movie tickets for the movie on sale. They’re always making it possible to pre-order the film on Disney+, in case that’s something you want to do. On top of all that, there are three new clips you can watch below.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Emma Stone on Becoming Cruella de Vil and Her 40 Costume Changes (Exclusive)

Emma Stone is opening up about the incredible costumes she gets to wear in Disney's Cruella. While speaking to ET over Zoom, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she has over 40 outfit changes in the film, which is set in 1970s London amid the punk rock revolution. Stone stars as Cruella de Vil, one of Disney's most wickedly fashionable villains, opposite legendary fashionista Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson).
Shoppingallears.net

Stock Up on ALL the Movie Essentials for Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Premiere!

Are you ready to cuddle up on our couch and cue up tons of new Disney movies and shows in the next month?. In the next month, Disney will release Pixar’s Luca directly to Disney+, premiere the new Marvel show, Loki on Disney+, and both Black Widow and Cruella will be making a debut both in theaters AND on Disney+ Premier Access. And, if you’re looking forward to learning more about Cruella De Vil’s backstory, then you can be ready on its premiere day with some exclusive Disney goodies!
Moviesava360.com

Emma Stone & Emma Thompson Talk About Their New Disney Film, 'Cruella' | PEOPLE

In this exclusive interview with Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, the Academy Award winning actresses open up about their highly anticipated new film Cruella, their characters’ dazzling costumes, and why it’s sometimes more fun to play bad than good. Subscribe to People ►► http://bit.ly/SubscribetoPeople. #EmmaStone #EmmaThompson #PEOPLE. Catch up on...
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

Emma Stone reveals that Cruella de Vil's smoking habit has been extinguished from her new prequel due to Disney's longstanding ban

She's known for constantly having a cigarette dangling from a lengthy holder. But Cruella de Vil had to quit cold turkey for Emma Stone's new smoking-free prequel Cruella. The 32-year-old Oscar winner revealed that Disney's longtime smoking ban forced a retooling of the 101 Dalmatians villain in an interview with The New York Times that was published Thursday.