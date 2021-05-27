GLAMOUR Tries: We tested the stick-on beauty trend and it's so much easier than normal makeup

These are the best Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products, and they're currently 20% off at Boots. Yep, we've been busy trying out all of the wacky and wonderful beauty crazes to take the internet (read: TikTok) by storm - from FOREO's UFO 2 Smart Mask Treatment (an LED face mask with a difference) to Toni&Guy's Hello Day! Secret Volumising Crimper and KVD Beauty's Good Apple Skin Perfecting Foundation Balm. These are the products every influencer/gen-Z beauty slueth/beauty editor is talking about on the internet - but that you want to be sure about before parting with your money.