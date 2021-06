EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Community Swimming Pool on the campus of SIUE will remain closed during the summer of 2021. The community pool was unable to open in the summer of 2020 due to the attendance restrictions put into place by IDPH due to safety concerns with COVID-19. The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department had hoped to open the pool this season. However, preparation for running a community pool starts in February each year. Preparation for opening a community pool Continue Reading