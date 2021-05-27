Wu-Tang Clan to play with live orchestra at iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summe

Subtronics will be taking over Red Rocks this June with CYCLOPS ROCKS – the first full capacity show at the iconic venue since lockdown. Even in the face of the pandemic the bass music scene has continued to thrive over the past year due in part to the efforts of artists like Subtronics. While he’s consistently delivered stunning releases and took to streaming, he also unveiled a new imprint to help set the stage for an even more impressive year in 2021. Now, after unleashing singles like “Resist” with Ace Aura and “Bar Mitzvah Disaster” and announcing his placement on the lineups for a number of festivals, Subtronics has dropped the details for something truly special: CYCLOPS ROCKS.