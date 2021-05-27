Cancel
Wu-Tang Clan to play with live orchestra at iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summe

By Brian Coney
djmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWu-Tang Clan will play with a live orchestra at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer. Following the state of Colorado allowing the iconic venue to host shows at full capacity from 21st June, The Wu-Tang Clan Experience will see the New York hip hop collective perform alongside the Colorado Symphony on 13th August. According to reports, the orchestra will reimagine the group’s greatest hits as they perform in real time.

