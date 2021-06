CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, MI-- A 12-year-old Champion boy was injured in a dirt bike accident in Marquette County Tuesday. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 5:50 p.m. to County Road AI near County Road AAD in Champion Township. They say the boy was driving a Yamaha dirt bike behind two of his friends when dust obstructed his vision. He failed to negotiate a curve at a bridge over the Middle Branch of the Escanaba River and left the trail. The bike came to rest on the riverbank.