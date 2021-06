Samsung is tipped to be prepping to launch another Galaxy Fan Edition (FE) device after introducing the FE variant with the Galaxy S20 in 2020. While we are waiting for the Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung could also give us a Galaxy Tab S7 FE. It could be the same device that popped up with the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite moniker and was later said to be named Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite. Now, renders of its cases have emerged online.