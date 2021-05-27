Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Official, Launches Next Month for Unknown Price
We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Samsung has a new iPad rival and this is important, I guess, because Samsung is pretty much the only notable maker of Android tablets. Apple has what I’d call zero competition in this space, and honestly, that’s really annoying. Alas, Google has barely tried to make Android tablets a thing in the past 5 years or so, so excuse me if I don’t seem overly thrilled about the following announcement.www.droid-life.com