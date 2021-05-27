Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Official, Launches Next Month for Unknown Price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ has yet to be announced. Much has been said about the upcoming Android tablet but we’re still not sure about its final and official name. It may be also called as the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite or Galaxy Tab S7 XL. A number of image renders have already surfaced on the web including some videos. The phone was listed with a Snapdragon 750G chipset so it’s safe to assume it will offer 5G connectivity.