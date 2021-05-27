Cancel
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE unveiled — and it undercuts new iPad Pro

By Ian Morris
Tom's Guide
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMere hours after this rumor story was published Samsung officially launched both the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7. There's no official U.S. pricing for the S7 FE yet, but UK pricing is £589 ($835) for the 64GB model and £629 ($892) for the 128GB. The Samsung...

