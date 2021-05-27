Cancel
Big Ten Programs Suggest Good Sensitivity of Post-COVID Cardiac MRI

By Nicole Lou
MedPage Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardiac MRI boosted the detection of myocarditis among college athletes with recent SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to data from the Big Ten Conference. Myocarditis, whether clinical or subclinical, was observed in 2.3% of 1,597 athletes undergoing cardiac MRI as part of comprehensive medical testing after testing positive for COVID-19. Rates of myocarditis ranged from 0% to 7.6% across 13 participating universities, reported Curt Daniels, MD, of Ohio State University in Columbus, and colleagues.

www.medpagetoday.com
