Big Ten Programs Suggest Good Sensitivity of Post-COVID Cardiac MRI

Self-report. In up to 10 percent of all suspected heart attacks, no significant narrowing of the coronary arteries is found during coronary angiography. The condition, called myocardial infarction with non-obstructive coronary artery disease (MINOCA), is considered a work-related diagnosis. Possible causes are that there is, after all, a heart attack (a true MINOCA), tacotsopus syndrome or myocarditis. Other rare diagnoses are pulmonary embolism or cardiomyopathy. With MINOCA, it is always important to consider whether a myocardial infarction (type 2) is secondary to atrial fibrillation, infection, or COPD. In our first major study of MINOCA, SMINC (Stockholm myocardial infarction with normal coronary artery), we were able through clinical examination and cardiac magnetic resonance imaging to give about 50 percent of patients a definitive diagnosis. Cardiac MRI was performed on average 11 days after onset. Several studies of varying quality, especially retrospectively, have shown that with cardiac MRI, up to 90 percent of all MINOCA patients can be diagnosed with an MRI scan alone. None of the studies had any control group, and MRI scanning was performed at varying times after disease. Some retrospective studies have shown that an early cardiac MRI scan gives patients more diagnosis than a late scan.