Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite expand Samsung's tablet options for work or entertainment

By Chris Hall
Pocket-lint.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has officially announced two new tablets to its line-up of devices, clearing up a lot of confusion with naming and positioning. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is the more exciting of the two devices, picking up the FE - Fan Edition - label, meaning you get great specs without the huge price tag.

www.pocket-lint.com
