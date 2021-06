Samsung has a solid lineup of tablets under their Galaxy Tab lineup, from flagship products with the Galaxy Tab S lineups to other products with more sensible pricing in the Galaxy Tab A lineup. And even with all the faults that currently plague Android tablets themselves, they are currently as good as they get for Android tablets. Samsung actually attempts to make it usable for productivity with DeX, the flagship products are properly specced. Samsung has now introduced two all new products to their Galaxy Tab lineup: the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.