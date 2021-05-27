Weekend Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway

When NASCAR returns to the Valley of the Sun for NASCAR Championship Weekend Nov. 5-7, there will be no restrictions on the number of fans allowed to watch the action from the grandstands and hillside. For the second consecutive year, fans will have the opportunity to be a part of the four championship celebrations in three days with championship events in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West.