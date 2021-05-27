Fort Worth First-Responders to Be Honored During Nascar All-Star Race Weekend

Paying your dues for a young athlete in any sport can be extremely frustrating. That includes auto racing. After the May 22nd Salute to Indy at Perris Auto Speedway, rising sprint car talent Eddie Tafoya Jr. can certainly attest to that. The 23-year-old was on the way to his best finish in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series when he ran out of fuel in the waning laps.