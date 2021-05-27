Fort Worth First-Responders to Be Honored During Nascar All-Star Race Weekend
Texas Motor Speedway is honored to host the $1 million-to-win NASCAR All-Star Race on June 13 and, in turn, will honor and host a very special group of Fort Worth all-stars. The Great American Speedway is partnering with the “All-Stars of the Fort Worth Police & Fire Departments”, where 24 of the city’s finest will be honored during pre-race ceremonies and throughout the NASCAR All-Star race (live coverage begins at 7 p.m. on FS1, the Motor Racing Network, Sirius/XM NASCAR Ch. 90, 95.9 The Ranch.speedwaydigest.com