After a week off because of wet weather Brett Kressley with three feature wins to his credit and 2020 points the Orefield, PA racer continues to set the pace in the chase for the lucrative NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series lucrative point title with one third of the season complete.. The former Sportsman champion looking for his first Modified title, has a slim edge over 11 time and defending champion Craig Von Dohren who has 1983 points as they head into the eighth point event of the season. Close behind in the chase are such standouts as Jared Umbenhauer, Jeff Strunk, Duane Howard, Doug Manmiller along with a host of others.