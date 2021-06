A disease called the Red Blight is poisoning the land. The clock is ticking on when all life will be at the mercy of this spreading plague. It’s up to Aloy to venture into the wilds and comb through a bevy of dangerous environments – including the San Francisco ruins that were shown during today’s State of Play – to find any technological answers that’ll put an end to the Red Blight. In addition to the monstrous fauna that’ll be skulking each biome, a new tribe with the ability to control machines, much like Aloy herself, will be attempting to thwart your search.