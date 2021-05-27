Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Charlotte NXS Advance

• The last time the NASCAR Xfinity Series competed on an intermediate-style track was March 20 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, six races ago. Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, finished sixth in that race to score his second top-10 of the season. Now, the series finally returns to an intermediate track with the Alsco Uniforms 300 Saturday at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Herbst is eyeing the 1.5-mile oval as the type of track has been good to him in his still young Xfinity Series career. The 22-year-old racer from Las Vegas has a career-best finish of second, earned twice, and both results came at intermediate tracks – February 2020 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, and July 2020 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.