Virginia Motor Speedway to Host Week 4 of Dirt Series Championship Weekly Racing Saturday, June 5th
Virginia Motor Speedway will return to racing this Saturday, June 5thand host week 4 of the Dirt Series Championship weekly racing season. The night will feature all four of the speedway's Dirt Series Championship weekly divisions in action. See the Victory Lap Pro Late Models, Truckin Thunder Sportsman, Budweiser Modified, and Collision One Limited Stock Cars in some exciting side-by-side racing!speedwaydigest.com