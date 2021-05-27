Virginia Motor Speedway to Host Week 4 of Dirt Series Championship Weekly Racing Saturday, June 5th

The Valentine Classic Motor Club will be holding their annual cruise night with a burnout contest to follow on Saturday, June 5th. They will have a cookout at the Assembly of God from 3 P.M. – 5 P.M where you have the chance to check out all the classic cars. From there they will cruise through town until 7 P.M. At 7:30 they move to the burn out contest behind Phillip 66 where you could have the chance to win $500!