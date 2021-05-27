Cancel
Motorsports

Virginia Motor Speedway to Host Week 4 of Dirt Series Championship Weekly Racing Saturday, June 5th

By Speedway Digest Staff
Virginia Motor Speedway will return to racing this Saturday, June 5thand host week 4 of the Dirt Series Championship weekly racing season. The night will feature all four of the speedway's Dirt Series Championship weekly divisions in action. See the Victory Lap Pro Late Models, Truckin Thunder Sportsman, Budweiser Modified, and Collision One Limited Stock Cars in some exciting side-by-side racing!

State
Virginia State
#Motor Racing#Hot Laps#Victory Lap#Hot Cars#Host Week#Budweiser Modifieds#Hot Lap Time Trials#Adults#Virginia Motor Speedway#Vamotorspeedway#Twitter#Vms#June 5th#Race Fans#Truckin Thunder Sportsman#Thunder#On Track Activities#Southern Maryland#Hampton Roads#Feature
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Lancaster, SCLancaster News

Speedway to host hall of fame race

Lancaster Motor Speedway, after an off week, roars back to action Saturday night at the half-mile dirt track. LMS will be hosting its annual hall of fame race, honoring a host of those who have contributed to the track’s success over some 67 years of dirt track racing. Lancaster Motor...
Hagerstown, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Grube wins IMCA series race at Hagerstown Speedway

Dave Grube took the checkered flag in Hagerstown Speedway's first IMCA Sprint Car Series race of the season Saturday night. Grube took the early lead and almost gave it away when he jumped the cushion on Lap 9. Brad Mellott fought hard trying to take the lead, but could not pass Grube in the final laps.
Worthington, MNWorthington Daily Globe

Racing returns to Worthington Speedway on Saturday

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Speedway will be alive with the sound of engines and the spectacle of dirt flying up in clumps on Saturday, as racing returns to the track. The first night of racing commences with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and races to follow. IMCA sport compacts, hobby stocks, Northern sport mods, stock cars and modifieds will take their turns careening around the oval in hopes of glory.
Speedway, INWIBC.com

In Speedway Race Week Business is Back, Mostly

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–Because of the pandemic, businesses in Speedway that depend on the Indy 500 suffered. No fans were allowed, so businesses that depend on a boost during race week, and the people who park cars or who allow people to park in their yards, did not get that boost. The difference this year is big to business owners.
Speedway Digest

Stafford Speedway May 28 Weekly Racing Event Canceled

Stafford Speedway has canceled its Weekly Racing event scheduled for Friday, May 28th due to forecasted showers and rain. Stafford Speedway will return to racing action next Friday night, June 4 with a Kids Night Weekly Racing Series program featuring the SK Modified®, Late Model, SK Light, Limited Late Model, and Street Stock divisions. Any tickets sold for the May 28 event will be honored next Friday night, June 4.
FedEx Racing Express Facts – Charlotte Motor Speedway

Press Kit: Download the 2021 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics. COTA Recap: Sunday’s event at the Circuit of the Americas road course was soaked with rain for most of the afternoon, creating treacherous...
Valentine Classic Motor Club to Host Cruise Night June 5th

The Valentine Classic Motor Club will be holding their annual cruise night with a burnout contest to follow on Saturday, June 5th. They will have a cookout at the Assembly of God from 3 P.M. – 5 P.M where you have the chance to check out all the classic cars. From there they will cruise through town until 7 P.M. At 7:30 they move to the burn out contest behind Phillip 66 where you could have the chance to win $500!
SS GreenLight Racing | Joe Graf Jr. Charlotte Motor Speedway Event Preview

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway | Alsco Uniforms 300. Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr) Driver Points Position: 26th | Owner Points Position: 34th. Chassis Intel: SSGLR Chassis No. 719; a brand new chassis for SS GreenLight Racing. Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR) Notes of Interest:. Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy...
Speedway Digest

Timms Makes History With POWRi Win At Lake Ozark Speedway; Youngest National Midget Winner In History

Ryan Timms passed Brenham Crouch on a late restart, then drove away to victory to win the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League’s feature at Lake Ozark Speedway and become the youngest national midget feature winner in history on Saturday night. The 14-year-old Timms eclipses the record previously set by Tyler Thomas at 15 years, three months. Timms will turn 15 in early August.
History made at Charlotte Motor Speedway as Larson wins NASCAR’s longest race

Tour, players react to Osaka: Talking to media part of job. Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon’s navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women’s professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.
Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Saturday June 5th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Belle's Kingdom (L), 118V. Lebron4-5-2Joseph Orseno. 2Treasured Nikky (L), 118E. Jaramillo4-6-4Oscar Gonzalez. 3Raison the Glass (L), 125E. Gonzalez4-7-xSaffie Joseph, Jr. 4Miranda Sofia (L), 118G. Martinez3-8-4Juan Avila. 5Unmarked Money (L), 118C. Torres5-7-5Victor Barboza, Jr. 6Unitedtorun (L), 125R. Gazader7-4-8Pernel Bagwandeen. 7Metafora (L), 111M. Fuentes8-4-3Daniel Pita. 8Impetuosity ,...
ISMA Supermodifieds To Co-Headline Mid-Week Special With NEMA Midgets Boston Louie Memorial at Seekonk Speedway on June 9

SEEKONK, Mass. — The stars of the speed-filled and exciting ISMA Supermodifieds are set to return to Seekonk Speedway for the first time in a decade on Wednesday, June 9. Known for their wings and high speeds, ISMA competitors will circle Seekonk’s third-mile at near record times and put on some of the best racing fans will see all year.
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance Racing School Mustang: Chase Briscoe Sonoma Advance

● Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 Ford Performance Racing School team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) look to bounce back at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway after a 22nd-place finish in last Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Two weekends ago, Briscoe scored his first NASCAR Cup Series top-10, a career-best sixth at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.