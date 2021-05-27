Cancel
Acer TravelMate P6 and the TravelMate Spin P6 launched with Intel 11th gen vPro and optional 5G eSIM or Connect M5 5G router

By Vaidyanathan Subramaniam
notebookcheck.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer has upgraded its TravelMate lineup with the TravelMate P6 and the TravelMate Spin P6 convertible. Both the new TravelMate devices are based on the Intel 11th gen Core vPro platform and offer 14-inch FHD displays with 100% sRGB coverage along with optional 5G and NFC connectivity. Acer has announced...

www.notebookcheck.net
GeekyGadgets

ASUS PN41 mini PC powered by 11th Gen Intel Pentium Silver or Celeron mobile CPUs

ASUS has launched a new mini PC in the form of the PN41 mini PC powered by 11th Gen Intel Pentium Silver or Celeron mobile CPUs and is available with a fanless chassis offering support for 6-watt CPU for minimal noise and dust ingress, ideal for industrial applications, where reliability, durability and low noise levels are paramount. It also has a dedicated heatsink to cool the SSD, keeping the average temperature of the drive at a mere 50°C. The ASUS PN41 mini PC offers a wealth of connectivity in the form of multiple ports, including a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 support and a configurable port to support legacy devices, additional displays or multiple network connections.
Computersreviewgeek.com

HP’s 14-inch Chromebook Graduates to 11th Gen Intel Processors

We’re seeing Intel 11th Gen processors arrive in more and more devices lately, offering up some much-needed competition for AMD. HP is always quick to update its lineup, and the latest is the HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook getting the 11th gen treatment. On the outside, this latest generation is...
Computersnichegamer.com

Gigabyte Announces New 11th Gen Intel Laptops With 360Hz Monitors

Gigabyte has launched the Aorus 15P, 17G and the flagship 17X that uses 11th generation Intel processors. It features NVIDIA RTX 30 series with resizable BAR and Dynamic Boost 2.0. These laptops feature the new Intel 45W 8-core H-series processor which Gigabyte claims to be up to 25% faster than...
SlashGear

Acer’s latest TravelMate P6 and Swift X ultrabooks are made for travel

Acer has introduced its new TravelMate P6 ultrabook models, including a flexible version with a 360-degree hinge. As well, the company is back with the Swift X, an ultraportable laptop packing AMD processors and NVIDIA graphics. These laptops, which are designed for professionals who need to work while traveling, are joined by a new 5G mobile router.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Exclusive: Lenovo is launching an 11th Gen Tiger Lake 13.3″ Chromebook

At this point, it isn’t TOO surprising when we hear of a new Tiger Lake-powered Chrome OS device hitting the market. That said, there are a handful of Chromebooks that we think very highly of and when a new iteration arrives, it gets us very excited. One such device happens to be Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 5. The 13.3″ convertible isn’t flashy and it doesn’t offer the most-premium Chrome OS experience but what it does offer is a solid design and highly capable performance at one of the best prices around. On a good day, you can pick up the 10th Gen Core i3 for under $400. Our only real nits with that model were the scant 4GB of RAM and the display could stand to be a tad brighter. Thankfully, Costco carries the 8GB/128GB version of the Flex 5 and you can frequently pick it up discounted to $449. You’ll be hard-pressed to find many other Chromebooks with these specs and build quality for so little cash.
Realme Narzo 30 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700, 90Hz display launched

May 27—Realme has launched the 5G version of its Narzo 30 smartphone. Realme Narzo 30 5G has been launched globally, and it comes with specifications similar to the Realme 8 5G that's available in India. Realme Narzo 30 5G is also confirmed to launch in India soon. It's expected to be different from the global version since the Realme 8 5G is already available in India.
Acer upgrades its ConceptD laptop line with Intel 11th-Gen chips

Acer has given its ConceptD creator notebook lineup a refresh, equipping the latest models with Intel's 11th-gen H-series processors. The new processors announced just earlier this month were designed to power gaming laptops and devices meant for heavy use, and they promise up to a 19 percent speed improvement over their predecessors. Acer's upgraded ConceptD 5 notebooks pair the H-series processors with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU, which has ray tracing capabilities. They can be purchased in configurations with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage, and they feature a 16-inch 3K display with 16:10 aspect ratio.
HP's newest Chromebooks have 14-inch screens and 11th-gen Intel CPUs

HP has released a range of Chromebooks over the years, from budget convertible laptops to pricier productivity-oriented devices. Today, it's adding two 14-inch notebooks to its ranks with iterative updates aimed at hybrid workers. The Pro c640 G2 laptops feature Intel's latest 11th-gen processors coupled with Intel Iris X graphics, which should provide a significant boost in the processing department. At 16.55 mm thick, they're also HP's thinnest-ever Chromebooks and around as slim as the premium ASUS CX9.
Acer updates Predator Triton and Helios series with Intel 11th-gen Tiger Lake-H processors

Acer is revamping its gaming laptop range with the arrival of Intel’s latest 11th-gen Tiger Lake-H processors. The company has announced newly updated versions of the Predator Triton 500cand Helios 500 that also feature NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30-series mobile graphics. The new laptops also come with Acer’s updated AeroBlade 3D fan tech for better cooling, DTS:X Ultra audio, and updated connectivity options.
TechSpot

Intel Core i7-11800H Review: 11th-gen Tiger Lake H45 Put to the Test

Today we are taking our first look at Intel’s Tiger Lake H45 laptop processors and how they perform with a comprehensive benchmark analysis of the Core i7-11800H. Intel announced this CPU only a couple of weeks ago and now we've had enough time to prepare our usual exhaustive review, so here we are today with all of the details.
AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
SlashGear

Acer Predator Triton and Helios gaming laptops launch with 5G accessories

In addition to its new gaming desktops and monitors, Acer has introduced its latest gaming laptop and accessories lineup, including the Predator Helios 500 and Predator Triton 500 SE models. In addition to the laptops, the company has launched the Predator Connect X5 5G CPE router, the Predator Connect D5 5G dongle, and the Predator Cestus Gaming Mouse 335.
Hands-On With the New Acer Travelmate Spin P6

Acer has announced a new hybrid work computer called the TravelMate Spin P6. The TravelMate Spin P6 will retail for $1,399 in the US, and will feature 5G connectivity and plenty of USB ports to connect to external hard drives and other accessories. Overall, the design of the TravelMate Spin...