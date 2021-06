Ty Majeski will pilot a fifth entry for ThorSport Racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. “I’m extremely thankful for this opportunity here at ThorSport Racing and I’m ready to make the most of it. I’ve been hands on working at the shop for the last couple months and I’m going to be as prepared as I possibly can be. I know Bud (Haefele) and the guys on the team will put a great truck underneath me. I can’t wait to head to Charlotte and get to work.”