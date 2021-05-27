Summerville SC Home for Rent $1,700 Per Month

DUE TO VERY LIMITED INVENTORY: Contact our Online Sales Team at Lennarchicago@lennar.com or by using our web site chat feature for help exploring our current offerings, availability and to schedule your visit. Scheduling ahead of time is always recommended due to high demand in our communities. Please be advised, appointment times are limited due to a high number of requests. Our Online Sales Team is here to help you from 9am-6pm daily! Andaré at Woodlore Estates is a scenic, lifestyle, new home community featuring single-family ranch homes for those 55-years of age and better. This low-maintenance community includes yard care and snow removal provided by the neighborhood association and a clubhouse. The stunning clubhouse serves as the hub of the community and offers an activity room, meeting room, fitness center, kitchen and restrooms. The outdoor clubhouse area features a fire pit and patio with a beautifully landscaped seating area and a walking path connection to the onsite community park which features a bocce ball court, pickle ball court and a picnic pavilion. Andaré at Woodlore Estates is conveniently situated at the intersection of Routes 31 and 176 located approximately 48 miles northwest of downtown Chicago. Meet our Happy Homeowners. Find out why our customers LOVE their Lennar home. For more information, please REGISTER to be contacted by our Online Team. Our Everything's Included® new homes for sale include top-of-the-line features. Our fully appointed kitchens include; kitchen islands, quartz countertops, spacious single-bowl under mount sinks, Aristokraft® cabinets and stainless steel GE® appliances. Our homes also feature; LED surface mounted lighting, modern two panel interior doors and colonist trim, vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen, foyer, bathrooms and laundry room, a garage door opener, 30 year architectural shingles and so much more, all of which are included with your new home at no extra cost. Plus, the Con.