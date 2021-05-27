Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Summertime Fun in Downtown St. Louis! Kiener Plaza Splash Pad to Open Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS - Just in time for the warm St. Louis summer days, Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Great Rivers Greenway and City of St. Louis turn on the Splash Pad at Keener Plaza at 7 a.m., May 28. WHAT: Just in time for those warm St. Louis summer days, Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Great Rivers Greenway and City of St. Louis will turn on the Splash Pad in Kiener Plaza on Friday, May 28 at 7 a.m. Featuring hundreds of nozzles that shoot water up at varying heights, the splash pad is an urban oasis Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
970K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Summer Days#Downtown St Louis#Summertime#Fun Time#Open Water#Kiener Plaza#Keener Plaza#City#Greenway#Shoot Water#Nozzles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

City Streets Department Announces Downtown, Downtown West, Scooter Curfews

ST. LOUIS - Today, the St. Louis Street Department, after continued discussions with downtown residents and businesses, announced a scooter curfew for the Downtown and Downtown West neighborhoods. The curfew for these areas begins immediately, and will be implemented seven days a week, from 9:00pm to 8:00am. The curfew will continue indefinitely as part of a broader effort to improve public safety downtown. “Today’s decisive action illustrates this administration’s commitment Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Alton Jaeger Guards Captivate Crowd With Authentic Portrayal At Memorial Day Parade

ALTON - The Alton Jaeger Guards captivated the crowd with their authentic portrayal of the men of the Civil War at Monday's Memorial Day Parade. Steve Schwartz of the East End Improvement Association said the Jaeger Guard was impressive to those in attendance with their dress and portrayal of Company A. He said he was very thankful to the Jaeger Guard for their effort. Zach Hardin of the Alton Jaeger Guards provided the information below: "This year for Memorial Day, we portrayed the men of Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

'A Return To Normalcy:' Alton Memorial Day Parade Has Large Turnout, Participation

SEE PHOTO GALLERY: ALTON - The Annual Alton Memorial Day Parade continued 154 years of tradition Monday in Upper Alton, but this year it was a time that the city remembered not only those who sacrificed their lives for their country but was one of the first large area gatherings since the COVID-19 Pandemic outbreak. East End Improvement Association is the sponsor of the annual parade. Steve Schwartz of East End said some of the comments he heard as he walked around were that people Continue Reading
East Saint Louis, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

DraftKings Offers Steak Sandwich and Suds Special For Father's Day

EAST ST. LOUIS – DraftKings at Casino Queen, located at 200 S. Front St. along the Mississippi River, will celebrate Father’s Day with a special steak sandwich and suds at its casual restaurant, Deli & Chips, available exclusively on Sunday, June 20. Deli & Chips will offer the Ultimate Steak sandwich in honor of the holiday: a toasted French baguette filled with grilled Choice ribeye steak, fire-roasted peppers, herb mayonnaise, Swiss cheese and crispy onion rings, served Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOfeastmagazine.com

Salt + Smoke opens fifth location in St. Louis' Ballpark Village

Baseball and barbecue fans alike have a new spot to kick back in Downtown St. Louis. Popular St. Louis-based barbecue chain Salt + Smoke opens its fifth location today. The restaurant, located in the base of the One Cardinal Way building in Ballpark Village, features a 5,500-square-foot first floor dining room, plus a 2,500-square-foot patio overlooking Busch Stadium.
Saint Louis, MOexplorestlouis.com

Memorial Day Weekend 2021 in St. Louis

Ready to celebrate the kickoff to summer? Memorial Day weekend is May 28-31, 2021 and St. Louis has lots of things to do over the extended weekend. Enjoy activities including live music, must-see museum exhibitions, outdoor activities, family-friendly fun and much more. Venture into our diverse neighborhoods where you can...
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Monday: Chesterfield-Based Company Brings New Parking Technology To Kirkwood

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Chesterfield based tech company, Fybr, has installed 275 wireless parking sensors in downtown Kirkwood.tarting this week, residents and visitors will be able to access real time parking availability via the mobile app, Park Kirkwood.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mills Properties Provide Over 6,000 Meals to St. Louis Area Foodbank

Local Apartment Company Receives Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Donated Items from Residents. Mills Properties, a St. Louis-based multi-family company with several communities in St. Louis, participated in a food drive organized by the St. Louis Apartment Association (SLAA) to support the St. Louis Area Foodbank. After two months of encouraging and collecting nonperishable items from residents, Mills’ communities received 7,584 pounds of donations, equaling 6,194 meals for those in need.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cinema St. Louis announces the winners of the seventh Cinema at Citygarden juried competition

Cinema St. Louis announces the winners of the seventh Cinema at Citygarden juried competition. Cinema at Citygarden – a biennial program organized by Cinema St. Louis (CSL) and funded by the Gateway Foundation – is pleased to announce the winners of its seventh juried competition. The competition was open to St. Louis-area filmmakers. Participants created short works that incorporated Nature as a key element.
Saint Louis, MOFast Casual

Tacos 4 Life opening in St Louis

Tacos 4 Life, a fast casual restaurant with a mission to help end world hunger, will open a location this year near St. Louis in O'Fallon. "We are thrilled to now serve the greater St. Louis community with this new location and our first in the state," Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life, said in a company press release. "To open in a new market with new franchise partners that are aligned in our mission-focused work is even more special. We are proud to partner with individuals who truly believe in our cause that we are so passionate about — and Matt and Jacy Rose are two of those individuals."
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

311 heading to St. Louis Music Park for late summer show

311’s “Live From the Ride” tour is at St. Louis Music Park with a show on Sept. 15. Iration and Iya Terra are also on the bill. Tickets are $34.50-$85 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at ticketmaster.com. The name “Live From the Ride” is a play...
Chesterfield, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

Developer, sports association plan indoor volleyball and basketball complex in Chesterfield Valley

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The nonprofit Chesterfield Sports Association is partnering with developer Mia Rose Holdings to build an indoor volleyball and basketball complex. Plans for the multicourt, 97,000-square-foot fieldhouse, to be built in Chesterfield Valley on Eatherton Road near St. Louis Premium Outlets, have received zoning approval, officials said. The...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Build a stone wall

You can’t add a more enduring landscape feature to a home than a stone wall, which you’ll see dotting the countryside of many homes in rural areas. A rugged stone wall creates a natural material surrounding property that’s appealing whether it’s a modest cottage or a handsome country estate, often becoming the focal point of the property.
Saint Louis, MOSpringfield Business Journal

Sports complex planned in STL suburb

A 97,000-square-foot sports complex is in the works in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield Valley. The indoor youth volleyball and basketball facility could attract up to 900,000 visitors annually, officials with the project say. Chesterfield-based developer Mia Rose Holdings is partnering with nonprofit Chesterfield Sports Association on the project,...