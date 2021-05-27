Summertime Fun in Downtown St. Louis! Kiener Plaza Splash Pad to Open Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
ST. LOUIS - Just in time for the warm St. Louis summer days, Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Great Rivers Greenway and City of St. Louis turn on the Splash Pad at Keener Plaza at 7 a.m., May 28. WHAT: Just in time for those warm St. Louis summer days, Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Great Rivers Greenway and City of St. Louis will turn on the Splash Pad in Kiener Plaza on Friday, May 28 at 7 a.m. Featuring hundreds of nozzles that shoot water up at varying heights, the splash pad is an urban oasis Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com