Insider’s Guide: lifestyle brand owner Destiny Sweeney Durant shares her fashion favorites

By Kristen Schott
northernvirginiamag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Destiny’s Caché entrepreneur shares her go-to beauty products, accessories, and places to shop. When Springfield entrepreneur Destiny Sweeney Durant needs inspiration, she turns to treasured memories—her late grandmother’s home-cooked meals and the fine china and glasses she used to decorate her table, or her mother’s art collection. “I was always surrounded by art that looked like me,” says Durant, who earned her degree in marketing at Hampton University and started her online lifestyle brand, Destiny’s Caché, in 2017. The label, which is among the Black-owned lines carried at the new Gift Shop at Union Market in DC, honors her grandmother and caters to women of color. “It’s important for [them] to see themselves represented on products in all mediums,” says Durant. Here, her personal favorites.

