The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to theTampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations. When the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed Sean Poppen off waivers from the Minnesota Twins as their first move of the season, there was no much fanfare. The reason being that Poppen was the prototypical relief pitcher and waiver claim. The 27 year-old was not impressive in his time with the Twins, pitching just 10 games with 6.19 and providing depth. The Pirates, in looks of adding arms that could be serviceable throughout the season claimed him and hoped he could at least provide innings.