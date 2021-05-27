Nonviolence Institute gets key $500,000 contribution

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Nonviolence Institute in Providence received a $500,000 contribution on Thursday as it works to address a recent rash of gun violence in Rhode Island.

The donation is a joint contribution from Brown University, the Rhode Island Foundation and the Partnership for Rhode Island.

“This contribution will enable us to continue to support local communities, strengthen program capacity, support staff resilience and wellness, and develop management capacity,” Executive Director Cedric Huntley said in a statement. “We appreciate the generous recognition of the value of the Nonviolence Institute’s work in the Rhode Island community.”

Providence and nearby communities have seen a surge in gun violence so far this year, including a gunfight this month that left nine people injured, and fatal shootings on consecutive days in Pawtucket.

The Nonviolence Institute, founded in 2000 after a 15-year-old girl was killed outside her Providence home the day before she was scheduled to testify in a murder trial, runs street outreach programs, victim services, education, re-entry and nonviolence training.

Huntley said the contribution is one of the largest from private sources in the institute’s history.