Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Nonviolence Institute gets key $500,000 contribution

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Nonviolence Institute in Providence received a $500,000 contribution on Thursday as it works to address a recent rash of gun violence in Rhode Island.

The donation is a joint contribution from Brown University, the Rhode Island Foundation and the Partnership for Rhode Island.

“This contribution will enable us to continue to support local communities, strengthen program capacity, support staff resilience and wellness, and develop management capacity,” Executive Director Cedric Huntley said in a statement. “We appreciate the generous recognition of the value of the Nonviolence Institute’s work in the Rhode Island community.”

Providence and nearby communities have seen a surge in gun violence so far this year, including a gunfight this month that left nine people injured, and fatal shootings on consecutive days in Pawtucket.

The Nonviolence Institute, founded in 2000 after a 15-year-old girl was killed outside her Providence home the day before she was scheduled to testify in a murder trial, runs street outreach programs, victim services, education, re-entry and nonviolence training.

Huntley said the contribution is one of the largest from private sources in the institute’s history.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

471K+
Followers
243K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawtucket, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Providence, RI
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown University#Charity#Community#Ap#Street Outreach Programs#Program Capacity#Management Capacity#Nearby Communities#R I#Gun Violence#Victim Services#Private Sources#Fatal Shootings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Providence, RINew Haven Register

Rhode Island to study ways to boost minority-owned business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is launching a $150,000 study to figure out ways to support and promote the growth of minority-owned businesses in the state, authorities announced Monday. The study is a partnership between the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation and the administration of Gov. Daniel KcKee. The work,...
Providence, RIBoston Globe

Would gun control have prevented the recent shootings in Rhode Island?

PROVIDENCE — Around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, four men in a four-door silver Dodge Ram with Tennessee plates slowly drove into the city’s Washington Park neighborhood and stopped outside 87 Carolina Ave. They jumped out with guns drawn and started shooting at a group of people on the porch, firing off more than 40 rounds of bullets. Eight people were injured by gun fire, and one person was injured by “something else.” The victims ranged in age from 19 to 25 years old.
Providence, RIPawtucket Times

Quahogging to return to lower Providence River

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island regulators have opened up an area in the lower Providence River to quahogging for the first time in decades. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Friday that improvements in water quality in the Bay will gradually allow for more shellfishing further up the Bay, the Providence Journal reported.
Providence, RIBoston Globe

It’s going to be a rough week for Providence schools

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here. Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m going to need multiple visits to Mr. Lemon this week. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Goodwin and Slater: Our seniors deserve the care they need

Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, D-Providence, and Rep. Scott A. Slater, D-Providence, are the sponsors of the Nursing Home Staffing and Quality Care Act. Nursing home residents deserve quality care. When a family makes the difficult decision to choose placement in a long-term-care facility, they do so with the expectation that they will be receiving quality, nurturing care.
Providence, RIABC6.com

Masks can come off starting Tuesday, with some exceptions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations starting Tuesday, but there remains some uncertainty as rules may vary from place to place. Gov. Daniel McKee announced the updated mask regulations on Friday...
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
Providence County, RIProvidence Business News

Applications for R.I. 10K Small Businesses program due June 1

PROVIDENCE – Applications for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Rhode Island program’s 15th cohort are due by June 1, the Community College of Rhode Island announced Monday. The program, which is delivered in partnership with CCRI, will begin in September 2021 and will be free to participants. Members of...
Providence, RImybackyardnews.com

FRSTWORKS GRANTED $40,000

FirstWorks to Receive $40,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts Providence, R.I.—FirstWorks has been approved for a $40,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support general operating costs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. FirstWorks is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million...
Personal Financeprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Shaer: TCI is wrong for Rhode Island

Jonathan Shaer is director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association. The Rhode Island House and Senate are considering bills that would authorize the state to enter the Transportation & Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P), a cleverly designed program that raises the price of gasoline and diesel every year without the legislature ever having to take a vote. It’s a revenue-generating program disguised as pro-climate policy (of course) that every Rhode Islander should look upon with suspicion and disappointment.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Trevvett: Our transit system must have a greater investment

Philip Trevvett is board chair of Urban Greens Co-op Market in Providence. When I presented to Vice President Kamala Harris, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and the entire Rhode Island congressional delegation about Urban Greens Co-op Market and the power of the cooperative model two weeks ago, I was told to expect a question from the vice president. When she asked me about the importance of public transportation to our community-owned grocery store in Providence, it took me by surprise.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

R.I. business groups unite against proposed tax hikes

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island business community is voicing displeasure over legislation proposed in the House and Senate that is aimed at raising personal income taxes on some of the highest earners in the state. One such bill, House bill H.5229, would create a new income tax bracket of 6.99%...