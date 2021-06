The first trailer for Eternals is here. The Marvel movie is directed by Nomadland's Chloe Zhao and it hits theaters on November 5. The trailer doesn't reveal much in the way of plot details, but it's a visually stunning introduction to the ancient superhero team of the title. The voiceover states, "We have watched and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years, we have never interfered--until now." We don't find out what exactly has brought them to the attention of mankind, but it will presumably involve their evil counterparts, the Deviants. It looks very different from previous MCU movies, which won't be surprising to anyone who has seen Zhao's Oscar-winning Nomadland. Check the trailer out below: