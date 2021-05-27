Clark Fork rises to minor flood stage above Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Forecasters say the Clark Fork River has reached minor flood stage above Missoula and is expected to crest Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service says flooding of some low-lying areas along the rivers is possible, particularly in the flood-prone Orchard Homes area.

The river topped the flood stage of 7.5 feet late Wednesday and is expected to rise another foot before cresting. A chance of rain and thunderstorms were forecast for Thursday and Friday before dryer weather returns for the weekend.

The Clark Fork reached 14 feet in early May 2018 for the first time in 100 years.