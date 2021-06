If you've never been on a Duck Tour in Boston, consider a trip this year!. A duck tour is one of the best, most entertaining ride around Bean Town you could do this Summer and it's great for the whole family. You can see the whole city of Boston on land and sea all in the same vehicle! First, you have to buy your ticket. More on that a little later in this article. Then, you wait for the Duck Boat to pick you up and bring you all around Boston on land and on sea!